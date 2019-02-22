Home Cities Kochi

Alibaba’s Chris Tung says data protection is important

Chris Tung, chief marketing officer, Alibaba

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Alibaba, the world’s largest e-commerce retailer, which is providing huge amounts of personal data of customers to help corporates and businesses to drive growth, is fully committed to data protection and privacy, Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the 44th IAA World Congress, hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty, here, Tung said data is analysed and aggregated in a relevant way to optimise the revenues of the companies without even getting to know the customer. “Brands are there to serve you better, and not to disturb you,” he said.

Alibaba, which has invested in digital payments company Paytm and an online grocery app in India, also has two Alibaba Cloud data centres in the country. Alibaba Cloud comprises of full suite of big data analytics tools to help uncover the value of your data.

This can be utilised to drive corporate, business and functional strategies such as customer service, supply chain, operations, and marketing. Tung, who is on his first trip to India, said he was excited to be in the world’s fastest growing economy.

Alibaba, he said, is constantly posting year on year of revenue growth. “I would like to share the secret of driving such growth. Alibaba started as an e-commerce company for international trade but Alibaba, as a company now does pretty much everything in China. 

He said Alibaba is now combination of Amazon+ Facebook and Google. It has built an ecosystem of brand building for the future. Alibaba is uniquely positioned as provider of a single source of consumer truth by digitalising the entire life-cycle of consumer brand relationship.

Tung said most of the leading brands in the world including Nestle, Unilever, Nike, Apple, P&G are joining Alibaba in China as they realise it’s important for growth. An interesting aspect is that brands that are innovative get maximum sales via the Alibaba platform. “About 52 per cent of innovations hit the top selling charts in three months. The more the brands, the more there is a healthy cycle to try for growth,” Tung said.

