IAA honours industry legends

KOCHI: The International Advertising Association (IAA) World Congress at the Lulu International Convention Centre here on Thursday honoured two industry legends - Proctor and Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard and BBDO president and CEO Andrew Robertson - by bestowing on them the IAA Golden Compass Awards.

Pritchard has been serving the P&G for more than four decades and is responsible for the company’s brand building disciplines worldwide. Robertson has a slew of achievements, firmly rooted in his work philosophy which drives the whole BBDO association worldwide.