KMRL clears the air: Suresh Gopi is not Kochi Metro’s brand ambassador

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities on Thursday scotched rumours of Suresh Gopi’s appointment as brand ambassador of Kochi Metro. The KMRL moves follows reports which emerged in the wake of the actor-turned-MP’s visit to the KMRL office on Thursday morning.

“Suresh Gopi MP visited KMRL office for inaugurating the ‘Intelligent CPS Data Analytics Platform for a Metro Rail Transport System’ research programme of KMRL. He assured cooperation with KMRL on its several people-friendly initiatives. There is nothing official about the discussions,” KMRL said.

Following the reports, some politicians, including VT Balram MLA, criticised KMRL. “On what basis did KMRL take a decision to appoint a Sangh Parivar MP as brand ambassador of Kerala’s prestigious project? We want to know whether this is a unilateral decision by KMRL or done in consultation with the Chief Minister and government,” Balram said in the FB post. However, following KMRL’s clarification, many websites took down the story.

Analytics Platform

Earlier, Suresh Gopi inaugurated the joint research programme of KMRL; Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India; Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology and Jyothi Engineering College, Thrissur titled ‘Intelligent CPS Data Analytics Platform for a Metro Rail Transport System’. The project aims to design an innovative data analytics’ platform for KMRL to enable seamless transport within Kochi Metro city.

The project also aims to replicate the system for use in other Metro cities with sufficient customisation. This data platform will collect, store and synchronise relevant data from the Metro Rail System, Water Metro, bus and autorickshaw networks.

Ensuring privacy and security data analysis will be done on this so-called ‘Big Data’ using Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning and Deep Learning) techniques and its derived information, insights and patterns will be available to developers as well as the public through a set of Application Programming Interfaces (API).