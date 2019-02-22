Kochi blaze: Fire and Rescue Services officers to file report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fire and Rescue Service officers will submit a report before Fire and Rescue Service Director General A Hemachandran and District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla on the massive fire that broke out at a footwear godown in Kochi within three days. A team comprising Regional Fire Officers of Kottayam and Ernakulam and Ernakulam District Fire Officer is carrying out an inquiry.

The Fire and Rescue Service officers along with officers of Town Planning and Pollution Control Board conducted an inspection at the building on Thursday. “The preliminary investigation suggested the fire was due to a short circuit. The spark was first spotted where the generator was located.

There was no separation between the generator and the first floor, which is a severe security flaw. There was a lack of adequate numbers of doors and ventilation in the building. The aluminium sheets placed on the floors affected the fire fighting activities,” said an officer.A decision on demolishing the building will be taken only after conducting a few more inspections. The building was completely gutted.