‘Responsible social corps need of the hour’

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the industry at a crossroads, with regard to accelerating climate change and income inequality, the need for an inclusive & sustainable model of growth was advocated by Paul Polman, International Chamber of Commerce Chairman, during his address to the IAA World Congress here on Thursday.According to the  UN Global Compact vice-chair & Unilever former CEO, businesses can never succeed in a society that fails. Adding well-defined values and trust are crucial elements for any venture to grow in a sustainable way. 

“Trust is low in the marketing industry with recent scandals pertaining to fake news, election meddling, illegal data mining, market dominance and issues of sexual offences in work place,” said Polman. He said over 69 per cent of the users don’t trust advertising anymore and people finding personalised ads annoying are on the rise. 

Highlighting income inequality, a recent Oxfam report states the bottom 3.8 billion people saw their income decrease by 11 per cent last year. Less than 1 per cent of the population, the super-rich, saw their net worth going up by $ 900 billion. “A system, where the majority feel not participating or being excluded, will ultimately result in a rebellion,” said Polman. 

Polman said businesses cannot be a bystander to the crisis and putting purpose before profits is the need of the hour. He added from Corporate Social Responsibility, we need companies to transform into ‘Responsible Social Corporations’ for precipitating a real impact on society. 

