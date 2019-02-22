Home Cities Kochi

Training for 35,000 students: IMA to enter Guinness Book

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kochi branch is all set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for providing basic life support training to around 35,000 students in a day.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kochi branch is all set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for providing basic life support training to around 35,000 students in a day. The association is organising the training in order to create awareness among students about the importance and requirement of giving basic first aid care to people, IMA president Dr Junaid Rahman said at a press meet held at the IMA House here on Thursday.

“This will be the first time that such a training programme is being organised for such a large number of students on basic first aid support and techniques. Around 500 expert trainers will be training a batch of 5,000 students each as per the initial planning. The programme will be conducted by September this year,” said Dr Junaid Rahman. 

Along with the ambitious project of basic life support, IMA is also conducting mega medical camps in flood-affected areas. “Eight medical camps will be organised in flood-affected areas. Free treatments, including different tests, will be provided for those required. At present four such camps have been organised in areas such as Kothad, Edamanakkad, Kuttampuzha in Ernakulam district and Mananthavady in Wayanad district,” Dr Juniad said.

With the support of Ernakulam General Hospital and other private hospitals in the city, IMA will be forming a Rapid Response Team. The other plans for the year include awareness programmes to tackle mosquito menace in the city, adopting tele-medicine techniques in remote areas, taking steps in setting up age-friendly hospitals in the city and declaring a ‘no-horn’ zone at MG Road. IMA secretary Dr Haneesh M M and joint secretary Dr Salini Sudhindran were also present at the press meet. 

