Home Cities Kochi

Transgender persons should be accorded due respect: DGP Loknath Behera to cops

Till the Parliament promulgates the necessary legislation, such self-declaration by a transgender is to be accepted by the police in any situation including arrest of a transgender.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala police chief Loknath Behera (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Following  widespread complaints regarding police harassment of transgender (TG) persons in the state, DGP Loknath Behera has issued a directive to state police personnel to treat TGs with dignity and due respect.“The TG community is entitled, like other citizens, to the full range of constitutional rights, including the liberties, enshrined in the Constitution.

However, in recent times, incidents pertaining to the humiliation and insult to TG persons have been reported and police should do their utmost to prevent them. The identity of a TG person as regarding the sexual orientation- whether male, female or neutral -- is self-declared by the transgender persons themselves.

Till the Parliament promulgates the necessary legislation, such self-declaration by a transgender is to be accepted by the police in any situation including arrest of a transgender. Hence, harassment by the public as well as by the police to reveal their identity/sexual orientation is improper and against the constitutional rights of the transgender community.

It is therefore instructed that all members of the police force shall treat transgender persons with dignity and respect their rights in society even while carrying out an arrest,” it said. “The transgender persoality is now legally recognised and protected under our Constitution, and they cannot be prosecuted under Section 377 IPC as long as they are having consensual sex,” the communique said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loknath Behera transgender

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp