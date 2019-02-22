Transgender persons should be accorded due respect: DGP Loknath Behera to cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following widespread complaints regarding police harassment of transgender (TG) persons in the state, DGP Loknath Behera has issued a directive to state police personnel to treat TGs with dignity and due respect.“The TG community is entitled, like other citizens, to the full range of constitutional rights, including the liberties, enshrined in the Constitution.

However, in recent times, incidents pertaining to the humiliation and insult to TG persons have been reported and police should do their utmost to prevent them. The identity of a TG person as regarding the sexual orientation- whether male, female or neutral -- is self-declared by the transgender persons themselves.

Till the Parliament promulgates the necessary legislation, such self-declaration by a transgender is to be accepted by the police in any situation including arrest of a transgender. Hence, harassment by the public as well as by the police to reveal their identity/sexual orientation is improper and against the constitutional rights of the transgender community.

It is therefore instructed that all members of the police force shall treat transgender persons with dignity and respect their rights in society even while carrying out an arrest,” it said. “The transgender persoality is now legally recognised and protected under our Constitution, and they cannot be prosecuted under Section 377 IPC as long as they are having consensual sex,” the communique said.