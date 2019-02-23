Aravind likes to vroom

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When you’re a child, you tend to replace old toys with newer ones. A new toy is always fascinating than the existing ones. Toys such as remote-controlled (RC) cars continue to fascinate kids and adults alike. However, they’re discarded as soon as their mechanisms fail to work. Aravind Madhu is an exception. He cultivated a habit of collecting scrap from old remote-control cars and creating innovative designs from it, thereby transforming the original automobile.

Aravind started working on his remote-control cars since childhood where he would dismantle them, separate its magnets and batteries and create new car models of his own. “Collecting remote-control cars was just my hobby but as I began reworking on the models such as upgrading the speed, it got me hooked. I used the broken pieces of my old RC cars and then restored and redesigned the car models,” said Aravind. He has more than 150 RC car models in his collection. Out of the 150 RC car models, six models were built from scratch wherein everything from the body of the car to the paint applied has been done.

This RC car enthusiast has modified and restored different types of cars ranging from small to big ones. A model of a climber vehicle which has six wheels with the ability to traverse through all terrains is one among them. He says, “ This climber vehicle I did for one of my junior’s project. But I was unable to do it properly due to the limited time. Later, I did an advanced model of the climber vehicle with upgraded speed, modifications and functions.” He has also restored a military model car where he has modified the design, boosted the engine, repainted the car with mechanical and electronic modifications.

Besides a good collection of RC model cars, Aravind has also done a small visual and performance modification on his bike. He has made competition grade cars which are usually used in racing. Presently, an IT employee, Aravind doesn’t get much time to practice his hobby but he tries to make new models from his collection during his free time.