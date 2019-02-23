Home Cities Kochi

Aravind likes to vroom

This RC car enthusiast has modified and restored different types of cars ranging from small to big ones.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: When you’re a child, you tend to replace old toys with newer ones. A new toy is always fascinating than the existing ones. Toys such as remote-controlled (RC) cars continue to fascinate kids and adults alike. However, they’re discarded as soon as their mechanisms fail to work. Aravind Madhu is an exception. He cultivated a habit of collecting scrap from old remote-control cars and creating innovative designs from it, thereby transforming the original automobile. 

Aravind started working on his remote-control cars since childhood where he would dismantle them, separate its magnets and batteries and create new car models of his own. “Collecting remote-control cars was just my hobby but as I began reworking on the models such as upgrading the speed, it got me hooked. I used the broken pieces of my old RC cars and then restored and redesigned the car models,” said Aravind. He has more than 150 RC car models in his collection. Out of the 150 RC car models, six models were built from scratch wherein everything from the body of the car to the paint applied has been done.

This RC car enthusiast has modified and restored different types of cars ranging from small to big ones. A model of a climber vehicle which has six wheels with the ability to traverse through all terrains is one among them. He says, “ This climber vehicle I did for one of my junior’s project. But I was unable to do it properly due to the limited time. Later, I did an advanced model of the climber vehicle with upgraded speed, modifications and functions.” He has also restored a military model car where he has modified the design, boosted the engine, repainted the car with mechanical and electronic modifications. 

Besides a good collection of RC model cars, Aravind has also done a small visual and performance modification on his bike. He has made competition grade cars which are usually used in racing. Presently, an IT employee, Aravind doesn’t get much time to practice his hobby but he tries to make new models from his collection during his free time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp