Brand value precedes the remuneration: Deepika Padukone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Brand value has always preceded the remuneration with respect to endorsements, said actor and social influencer Deepika Padukone while attending a session at the 44th IAA World Congress here on Friday. “I am not saying one brand is better than others, but it is important for me that the brands I endorse be authentic and genuine in what they have to say through their campaigns. It needs to come from a place of honesty and authenticity,” said Padukone. She reiterated her love for various brands and thanked the industry for the faith put in her.

Deepika said the virtues of honesty and authenticity continue to be true with her reactions on social media as well. “In the space, I am honest, genuine and at the same time, I make sure everything is not out in the public. I only share information which is in my control,” said Padukone. She added social media is a great way to be in touch with fans and it is up to each one of us on how to find the right balance,” said Padukone.

On her opening up about clinical depression and starting of Live, Love, Laugh Foundation which aims to help people improve their mental wellbeing, she said, “I would not have realised if my mother did not help me. Many people live like this for years and it breaks my heart to see people going through that and that’s when I thought of starting my foundation.”

She added depression can happen to anyone, any age, any strata of society to any gender and it’s important that adequate awareness and support are made available. On the reflective change in the film industry, she said we now have writers who are willing to write women-centric stories, which are also reflective of the change in remuneration and reducing the gap in pay between the two genders in movies. Deepika is one of the highest paid actors in India now.

With gender equality, with the recent #MeToo movement, she feels it has not happened in a way that it should, it is a start, but we have a long way to go, she said. “#Metoo picked up steam for a short period of time, however, I feel it will not be able to make a difference for something which is ingrained in our society for so long, with such a small burst,” said the actor.

She added, we have grossly understood the definition of feminism as it should not be male or female. It should be what is right or wrong. “However, the male gender has to be an important part of this movement,” said Deepika. Concluding she said when you are in a place where your voice matters, it is important to speak up on crucial issues that affect society.