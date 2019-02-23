CPPR to host Indo-Japanese Int’l meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) will organise an India Japan International Conference on Growing Partnership and Opportunities for Co-operation in association with the Consulate of Japan, Chennai, in Kochi on February 26 and 27.

The conference is organised by CPPR’s Centre for Strategies and Studies Wing which will be inaugurated by Kanti Bajpai, professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

P K Hormis Tharakan, former RAW chief and advisor, CPPR, and Hiroko Taniguchi, vice consul of Japan, will also grace the inaugural session.

The conference aims to understand the growing partnership and opportunities between India and Japan.