Home Cities Kochi

CPPR to host Indo-Japanese Int’l meet

The conference aims to understand the growing partnership and opportunities between India and Japan.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) will organise an India Japan International Conference  on Growing Partnership and Opportunities for Co-operation in association with the Consulate of Japan, Chennai, in Kochi on February 26 and 27. 

The conference is organised by CPPR’s Centre for Strategies and Studies Wing which will be inaugurated by Kanti Bajpai, professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore. 
P K Hormis Tharakan, former RAW chief and advisor, CPPR, and Hiroko Taniguchi, vice consul of Japan, will also grace the inaugural session. 

The conference aims to understand the growing partnership and opportunities between India and Japan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp