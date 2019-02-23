Customs busts 15 smuggling attempts at CIAL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) busted 15 smuggling attempts in the past week. The busted cases include attempts to smuggle a huge quantity of foreign currencies and gold from February 15 to 22.

As per the figures provided by the Customs, 12 gold smuggling incidents were thwarted by AIU in CIAL in the past week. As many as 6.4 kg of gold worth Rs 1.97 crore was recovered. In two cases, gold in paste form was recovered and officers are yet to ascertain the price and weight of the gold.

Three cases in which attempts to smuggle out foreign currencies worth Rs 60.34 lakh were foiled. The recovered currencies include pound sterling, Malaysia ringit, Canadian dollars, US dollars, Qatari riyal, Bahrain dinar, euro, Omani rial and Kuwaiti dinar.