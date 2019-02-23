‘Electrical World 2019’ to begin on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of the electrical engineering exhibition - Electrical World 2019 - will commence on February 28. The expo, held once in two years, will be conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, till March 3.

One-of-its-kind exhibition in the state, Electrical World is organised by Kerala ‘A’ Grade Electrical Contractors Association (KELCON). According to KELCON office-bearers, the expo will showcase modern technological devices, techniques, products and services in the electrical and construction sectors.

Electric World 2019 chairman Joseph Basil said the exhibition paves way for the betterment of professionals, technicians, investors and students in the electrical field. Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman Preman Dinaraj will inaugurate the exhibition.