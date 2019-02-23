Home Cities Kochi

Fire breaks out at Brahmapuram plant again

The residents near Brahmapuram witnessed the third fire outbreak in the past two months on Friday afternoon.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:34 AM

The fire that broke out at the waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The residents near Brahmapuram witnessed the third fire outbreak in the past two months on Friday afternoon. This time, it was a major outbreak lasting hours. The fire was first spotted by employees of the plant at around 4.30 pm. Following the alert by the employees, the Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot. The officers on the mission said it was a major fire which they found difficult to douse. 

“We are finding it difficult to extinguish the fire because it has already spread to a wider area within the plant. A total of  15 units from various fire stations in the district are currently at the spot. More units will be pressed into service as the fire has turned uncontrollable,” said an official with the Fire and Rescue Service. 

The team said they expected to extinguish the fire by midnight.Meanwhile, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain said the frequent fire outbreaks at Brahmapuram are a matter of worry and the civic body is finding the incident suspicious. She said a complaint will be filed with the police in this regard. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla visited the site soon after the incident was reported.

