Flash hartal: AAG counsel favours arraignment of Dean Kuriakose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Advocate General on Friday provided legal opinion to the state government and police chief favouring the arraignment of Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose, office bearers of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, Hindu Aikya Vedi, RSS and the BJP as accused in all cases registered across the state in connection with the recent hartals.

AAG Ranjith Thampan has given the opinion based on the High Court directive in hartal cases.

He also stated the Kasargod district police chief should ensure that UDF Kasargod district chairman Kamarudeen and convener Govindan Nair are arraigned as accused in all cases registered in the district.

Besides, he asked the state police chief to ensure all office - bearers of Sabarimala Karma Samithi, Hindu Aikya Vedi, RSS and BJP are arraigned as accused in all cases registered in connection with the hartal on January 3 against the entry of women into Sabarimala.

The police must ensure damage to public and private property is quantified in an authentic manner. It has been alleged damage in criminal cases relating to destruction of private and public properties are not usually quantified, which helps the accused to get bail by depositing an amount, not on par with the actual loss.