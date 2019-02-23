In tune with  her mother's dream 

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: She grew up seeing her mother pioneering the mohiniyattom pedagogy circle. A recipient of Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi Award and Kendra Sangeeta Nataka Akademi Award for her efforts to the art form, her mother - Kalamandalam Leelamma - gave world exposure to Kerala's own classical dance form. Almost two years since her death, Leelamma's daughter Kalamandalam Krishnapriya is carrying forward the legacy of her mother. Krishnapriya, along with Kalamandalam Kavitha Krishnakumar, performed at the Changampuzha Park on February 22.

At the mohiniyattom performance organised by Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadas, Krishnapriya and Kavitha performed their own compositions. The highlight of the performance was a 'thullal krithi' named 'Ushachitralekha Samvadam' composed by Kavitha. "Other than this, we also performed to two of my compositions as well," says Krishnapriya.

Krishnapriya's dance compositions are based on stories from the puranas. "Though many dancers focus on contemporary issues, my compositions are entirely based on the puranas. Puranas have shown light to many contemporary situations," she says. The Thrissur-based dancer's journey began since she was a kid. "I began my mohiniyattom training in Class V. In Class VIII, I enrolled at the Kalamandalam and studied there till my graduation," she says.

After that, Krishnapriya did her post graduation in mohiniyattom from the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady in 2006. She, subsequently, did her MPhil in the same from Kalamandalam in 2009. "I am currently working on my PhD. It was my mother's dream," she says.

In fact, Krishnapriya's mother has influenced her life as a mohiniyattom dancer. Leelamma was the head of the mohiniyattom department and the visiting professor at Kalamandalam. "She inspired me to get into the same field. My mother pioneered the current style of teaching the dance form at the Kalamandalam. She is one of the few dancers who has performed the traditional mohiniyattom, which is almost two hours long," says Krishnapriya. Leelamma passed away in 2017 after her fight with cancer.

Currently a guest lecturer at Kalamandalam, Krishnapriya has been extensively influenced by the movements and techniques of mohiniyattam. "Mohiniyattom comprises slow steps and is generally feminine in nature. It teaches you to be patient. Each art form is in sync with nature. An integral part of the culture of Kerala, this too helps understand nature at its best," she says. Having received fellowships and scholarships from the central and the state government, Krishnapriya dreams to be a better dancer for the sake of keeping the art form alive for future generations.