India's first 3D live open operative workshop held

KOCHI: India's first 3D live open operative workshop supported by acclaimed Rays 3D was held at Amrita Institute of Medical Science here as part of Brascon 2019, the medical conference of surgeons. The Virtual Reality (VR) Interactive Medical content was used for the surgery. Anubha Sinha, founder-managing director of Rays 3D, said VR Technology in the medical world enabled the doctors to feel like they are involved in surgery while attending the workshop. According to the doctors, the quality of the 3D workshop was far better than that of any other country.

Doctors from abroad and other states also experienced the 3D operative workshop. The doctors opined that such modern technology should be implemented in the medical field without delay. Those who participated in the 3D workshop had the feeling that they have experienced or performed surgery themselves. This technology gives real experience to doctors.

This 3D imaging will help doctors take quick decisions while performing surgeries. This technology is very useful in surgical oncology and treating obesity.Rays 3D is the pioneer in converting 2D films in to 3D. Sholay, Pulimurugan, Pirhana, Vivah and Dam 999 are some of the films, which were converted into 3D format.Anubha Sinha said this is the only Indian company to be selected for the technology award constituted by Los Angeles-based Advanced Imaging Society.

The award was presented at Hollywood in December.The product that won her the award is the 3D mobile screen guard which converts a mobile phone into a 3D device. Till now, 3D movies could only be watched from a theatre or TV, wearing the custom-made glasses. Now, 3D films can be viewed from iPhones using a screen guard.