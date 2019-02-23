Home Cities Kochi

Indo-Japan conference

P K Hormis Tharakan, former RAW chief and advisor, CPPR and Hiroko Taniguchi, Vice Consul of Japan, Chennai will also be present.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To strengthen relations among the two countries, the Centre for Public Policy Research is organising an India-Japan International Conference on growing partnership and opportunities for cooperation in association with the Consulate of Japan, Chennai. The event will be held on February 26 and 27 in Kochi. Kanti Bajpai, professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy,  National University of Singapore, will inaugurate the conference and will deliver the keynote address. 

The topics of discussion include the Asia-Pacific and its grand transformation: Economic imperatives and security challenges and, New Regionalism: Connotations, corridors and consequences in the Asia-Pacific among other topics.

