Indo-Japan conference

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To strengthen relations among the two countries, the Centre for Public Policy Research is organising an India-Japan International Conference on growing partnership and opportunities for cooperation in association with the Consulate of Japan, Chennai. The event will be held on February 26 and 27 in Kochi. Kanti Bajpai, professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, will inaugurate the conference and will deliver the keynote address.

P K Hormis Tharakan, former RAW chief and advisor, CPPR and Hiroko Taniguchi, Vice Consul of Japan, Chennai will also be present."The Asia-Pacific region is undergoing a huge transformation on an unprecedented scale characterised by the new dynamics of the re-emergence of the civilisational powers. India, China and Japan are re-emerging as regional, trans-regional and global players in the emerging global order. The conference will study the relations and possibilities," said a CPPR member.

The topics of discussion include the Asia-Pacific and its grand transformation: Economic imperatives and security challenges and, New Regionalism: Connotations, corridors and consequences in the Asia-Pacific among other topics.