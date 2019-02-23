J Mercykutty Amma to distribute flood relief to fishermen, fish farmers today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma will distribute the financial aid allotted from the Disaster Relief Fund to fish farmers and fishermen who suffered loss due to the flood, on Saturday. According to Fisheries Deputy Director S Mahesh, the minister will distribute Rs 53.38 lakh to beneficiaries at a function scheduled to be held at Ernakulathappan Ground at noon on Saturday.

The minister will also distribute Rs 8 crore allotted as the first instalment of the government aid for the restoration of fish farms destroyed in the flood.