Mission eviction

KOCHI: Following the demand of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), Kochi Metro Police, the exclusive station for handling law and order issues related to the Metro Rail, has started the eviction of migrant labourers who have occupied the space underthe Metro pillars in the city. . The move, executed without any plans for rehabilitation, has drawn criticism from the activists and public alike.

The operation led by circle inspector A Ananthalal removed labourers, many of whom were in an inebriated condition, from the Kacheripadi area. "The aim of the operation is to quell the possibility of accidents and anti-social elements throughout the stretch which affects the agency's security. We will be organising similar actions in the coming days to ensure they won't return to the spot," said A Ananthalal.

But, the migrants allege inhumane approach towards them. According to them, the police have asked them to move towards the railway station and bus stands rather than provide shelter. "We know about the safety concerns. But, no one wants to know why we occupy the stretch. They need us to clean sewage and stinking canals but tag us anti-social," said Vinayagam hailing from Nagappattinam.

Another worker Amudhan said: "Many of us are daily workers here. What we need is an affordable room to stay in. Even the corporation will get a reasonable revenue out of it."However, police denied the allegations. "Most of them are earning every day. There is no need to rehabilitate them to government shelters. If we find someone unhealthy, steps will be taken to provide medical support and accommodation," said Ananthalal.Whereas, the Corporation officials are pointing at the lack of free space to build a shelter home under city limits.

"The centre has already agreed to allocate funds for night shelter homes. But we don't have enough space in the city. We are searching for suitable land in the city and suburbs like Palluruthy. Existing shelters like Sneha Bhavan Annexe near KSRTC bus stand are not properly utilised by these workers. Ironically, the Palluruthy relief settlement which has the capacity of 130 individuals, is currently occupied by 250 persons. Many of these workers disinterested to stay at a permanent location," said A B Sabu.

"We have held a survey among them a few years back. We found around 276 such people across the city. Surprisingly, around 50% are inebriated throughout the day and didn't have proper food as well. Still, our officials are regularly organising health check-ups among the workers. As their health condition poses a threat to the entire city, we have to ensure their safety as well," added Sabu.

A solution

There are many unused lands in city limits. If the Corporation convinces the state government and District Panchayath to join hands, we can easily find a solution. Instead of shrugging off the responsibility, the District Collector should take the initiative to formulate a master plan," said an activist.

Overcrowded shelter homes

Shelter home officials highlight their inability to accommodate the workers in the overcrowded buildings. "We are already facing severe space constraints. We have requested the Corporation to make new buildings to cater to the city's demands. As of now, we haven't received any orders with regards to Metro eviction," said an official of Palluruthy relief settlement.