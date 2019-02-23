Thick smog engulfs Kochi after plastic waste catches fire

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thick smog engulfed Kochi Saturday morning after tonnes of plastic waste at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant caught fire on Friday evening. According to fire officials, people staying in high rise buildings at Kakkanad, Kaloor, Palarivattom, Edappally were the most affected after smog started descending over the city by around 7 am.

A few people complained of irritating eyes and heavy chest. Residents stayed indoors after closing doors and windows. "There was the smell of burnt plastic right from early morning. By 7 a.m., we could see thick smog around the building and the intensity of the smell increased," said P J John, resident of an apartment at Kaloor.

Meanwhile, the fire officers continued with their efforts to douse the flames and thick fumes at Brahmapuram. A few City Corporation officers had alleged some foul play behind the repeated fire outbreaks at the plant. The budget presentation at Corporation today is expected to be stormy as the opposition has been alleging the ruling UDF for poor handling of plastic waste treatment in the city.