Biomethanation in Kozhikode, plasma gasification in Munnar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The waste-to-energy plants to be set up in Kozhikode and Munnar will feature the biomethanation and plasma gasification technologies, respectively. For the Munnar plant, the state government has entered an agreement with the New Delhi-based AG Dauters Waste Processing Pvt Ltd.

Officers close to the waste-to-energy project, told Express the company which submitted a proposal to set up a plant in Munnar will adopt the plasma gasification technology to process the solid waste generated from the famed tourist destination, while the plant to be set in Kozhikode will use biomethanation and combustion to treat the solid waste to generate power.

The AG Dauters, which has a tie-up with the US-based Legenburg Technologies LLC for providing technical and financial support and assistance for setting up waste-to-energy plant, will use the plasma gasification technology in which waste is heated to a very high temperature to break it to the molecular level. The byproduct can be used for generating power, bio diesel, water or gas.

In the case of Kozhikode, Zonta Infratech Private Ltd, which won the technical and financial bid, will be using biomethanation technology which consists of three anaerobic organisms, which convert waste to methane. Biomethanisation plants would even process wet solid wastes and methane generated from the plant can be used for power generation. The letter of approval is yet to be given to the company although the KSIDC, which is the nodal agency, for implementing the project forwarded it to the government for approval.

In Munnar, the company is expected to invest around `150-`180 crore for setting up the plant, which would be set up under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis, in PPP mode, for which the government made available 2 acres of land at Nullatanni Estate in Munnar under possession of Kanan Devan Plantations Hills Pvt Ltd. In Kozhikode, the plant would come up at 12.67 acres of land in possession of the Corporation at Njaliamparambu Kozhikode.

The Munnar plant will process around 20 tonnes of waste per day and generate 10 MW power or other byproducts suited for the state.