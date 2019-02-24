Gone up in smoke because of non-biodegradable plastic burning

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi, the commercial capital of the state, bore the brunt of the unscientific way of plastic waste treatment prevailing in the state when tonnes of non-biodegradable refuse caught fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The smoke emanating from the fire choked several parts of the city on Saturday, with the air quality going for a toss. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Saturday submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal-appointed State Monitoring Committee on the high pollution level due to the fire and improper functioning of the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

The report was submitted by MA Baiju, Chief Environmental Engineer, KSPCB, to Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai, Chairman of the State Monitoring Committee overlooking Solid Waste Management system in the state.

The smoke pushed air pollution in several parts of the city to unhealthy levels. The Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 level in Kakkanad touched 200 units, while the PM 10 was higher than 200 units. PM 2.5 up to 60 units and PM 10 up to 100 units are considered normal.

“In several other parts of the city, the PM 2.5 level was close to 180 units. PM 10 level was also on the higher side in the city on Saturday. The pollution level was high due to the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram plant. Smoke from the fire spread across the city. By noon, the haze almost cleared. However, we will be closely monitoring the air quality level in the different parts of Kochi,” M A Baiju said.

Improper waste management

In the wake of the fire incident at Brahmapuram, Justice A V Ramakrishnan visited the spot and assessed the situation. The KSPCB, in its report, has also pointed out the improper waste management system at the Brahmapuram. The board stated the Kochi Corporation has been taking waste from other municipalities and panchayats at Brahmapuram, even as the corporation was finding it hard to handle waste generated within its limits. The solid waste treatment facilities are not properly maintained.

Plastic waste was found dumped in open spaces. In January, the KSPCB had served a show-cause notice to the Corporation over the improper functioning of the Brahmapuram plant. However, no concrete steps were initiated to rectify the issues.

Meanwhile, former Corporation Health Chairperson V K Minimol said necessary steps are bein taken to cap the waste dumped at the plant. “We have invited tender for capping plastic waste dumped at Brahmapuram plant. As per the rough estimate, over 1,000 tonnes of plastic waste has already been accumulated at the plant apart from the “flood-waste”. Capping of plastic waste is the only solution to end the menace. The Clean Kerala Mission is also taking the segregated waste from the plant. However, the segregation from its source is pathetic. It is also the responsibility of the public to provide segregated waste,” she said.

Health risk

In view of the increasing air pollution level, experts have cautioned public about serious health risks. According to Dr V D Pradeep, ENT specialist, high PM level may lead to lung diseases and allergies. “Already, diseases resulting from air pollution are on the rise in Kochi. Residents normally abstain from burning waste in the open. However, frequent burning of plastic waste at the Brahmapuram plant and the smoke emanating from there is a major cause for concern,” he said.