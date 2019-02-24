Home Cities Kochi

Gone up in smoke because of non-biodegradable plastic burning

The smoke pushed the air pollution in several parts of the city to unhealthy levels.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi on Saturday | Albin Mathew

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi, the commercial capital of the state, bore the brunt of the unscientific way of plastic waste treatment prevailing in the state when tonnes of non-biodegradable refuse caught fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The smoke emanating from the fire choked several parts of the city on Saturday, with the air quality going for a toss. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Saturday submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal-appointed State Monitoring Committee on the high pollution level due to the fire and improper functioning of the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. 

The report was submitted by MA Baiju, Chief Environmental Engineer, KSPCB, to Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai, Chairman of the State Monitoring Committee overlooking Solid Waste Management system in the state.

The smoke pushed air pollution in several parts of the city to unhealthy levels. The Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5  level in Kakkanad touched 200 units, while the PM 10 was higher than 200 units. PM 2.5 up to 60 units and PM 10 up to 100 units are considered normal. 

“In several other parts of the city, the PM 2.5 level was close to 180 units. PM 10 level was also on the higher side in the city on Saturday. The pollution level was high due to the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram plant. Smoke from the fire spread across the city. By noon, the haze almost cleared. However, we will be closely monitoring the air quality level in the different parts of Kochi,” M A Baiju said.

Improper waste management
In the wake of the fire incident at Brahmapuram, Justice A V Ramakrishnan visited the spot and assessed the situation. The KSPCB, in its report, has also pointed out the improper waste management system at the Brahmapuram. The board stated the Kochi Corporation has been taking waste from other municipalities and panchayats at Brahmapuram, even as the corporation was finding it hard to handle waste generated within its limits. The solid waste treatment facilities are not properly maintained. 

Plastic waste was found dumped in open spaces. In January, the KSPCB had served a show-cause notice to the Corporation over the improper functioning of the Brahmapuram plant. However, no concrete steps were initiated to rectify the issues.

Meanwhile, former Corporation Health Chairperson V K Minimol said necessary steps are bein taken to cap the waste dumped at the plant. “We have invited tender for capping plastic waste dumped at Brahmapuram plant. As per the rough estimate, over 1,000 tonnes of plastic waste has already been accumulated at the plant apart from the “flood-waste”. Capping of plastic waste is the only solution to end the menace. The Clean Kerala Mission is also taking the segregated waste from the plant. However, the segregation from its source is pathetic. It is also the responsibility of the public to provide segregated waste,” she said.

Health risk
In view of the increasing air pollution level, experts have cautioned public about serious health risks. According to Dr V D Pradeep, ENT specialist, high PM level may lead to lung diseases and allergies. “Already, diseases resulting from air pollution are on the rise in Kochi. Residents normally abstain from burning waste in the open. However, frequent burning of plastic waste at the Brahmapuram plant and the smoke emanating from there is a major cause for concern,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plastic Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp