Mayor Soumini Jain files complaint seeking probe into Brahmapuram fire

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain on Saturday filed a police complaint seeking an investigation into the fire at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant. Addressing the reporters in Kochi, Soumini Jain raised suspicion that someone deliberately set fire to the plastic waste piles at Brahmpuram plant.

“We have approached the police to conduct an investigation into the fire accident. The fire spread from different parts of the plant. It has to be checked whether people opposing the plant or anti-social elements set the fire,” she said.The corporation had installed CCTV cameras at Brahmapuram plant which was destroyed by unidentified persons. As the plant is accessible from several parts and located at an isolated place, it is easy for anti-socials to enter the compound.

According to her, the corporation will approach the Chief Minister to chair a meeting to find a permanent solution to the operation of the plant. Meanwhile, District Development Committee, which held a meeting on Saturday, demanded police investigation behind the fire. Local MLA V P Sajeendran raised the matter in the meeting held at District Collectorate. As the locality is seeing fast development, the members raised doubt that such an accident was deliberately made.