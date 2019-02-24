Home Cities Kochi

‘Single-use plastic bags will be eliminated by 2022’

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The government has launched an ambitious plan to eliminate single-use plastic bags by 2022, as part of the green good initiative, said Union Minister for Environment and Forest Harsh Vardhan here on Saturday. There is a need to create green social responsibility among public and private enterprises to ensure green good practices, he said while inaugurating the new building of Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology at Puthuvype in the city.

He said though restrictions are in place to curb the burning of plastic waste there is a need to create public awareness to discourage people from such practices. The government has launched the national clean air programme to improve air quality. City-specific programmes are being implemented in 102 cities to curb air pollution. The states have to implement programmes to control air pollution, he said while interacting with media persons after inaugurating the building.

The green good initiative should be implemented as a social movement to ensure the protection of the environment, said Harsh Vardhan. Apart from degrading the environment, the plastic has been choking marine life. We have to take a pledge to be part of the greed of good movement to protect the world for future generations. We have the responsibility to ensure a good environment and clean air for the future generations, he said.

