10 more Keralites secure YAI’s power boat handling certifications

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten more Keralites have won the internationally-valid power boat handling certification issued by the Yachting Association of India (YAI).

In a function held at the Kochi International Marina at Bolgatty Island, Justice (rtd) P S Gopinath gave away the certifications. The certification is valid for two years and the function also witnessed the renewal of 20 existing certificate holders.

These certifications issued by YAI, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, is valid internationally for handling outboard boats with up to 350 HP. The training in Kerala to handle power boats is offered by Kerala Watersports and Sailing Organisation (KWSO), which is the only accredited body under YAI in Kerala. Across the country, YAI has got 10 centres.

Nationally, YAI, headed by the Admiral of Indian Navy, is the only authority to issue this certification. With this certification, one can handle power boats not only in inland water-bodies but also in the sea, all over the world.

YAI’s certifications are recognised by the International Olympic Committee, Paris-based International Sailing Federation, Indian Olympic Association and UK-based Royal Yachting Association.

The new receipts included Boby Chemmanur, the industrialist, among others.

Cdr (rtd.) Jose Varghese, president, KWSO, said since its establishment in 2009, KWSO has given training to more than 600 people. The curriculum includes safety and rescue measures and thus the training has got more than just a hobby, additional relevance in Kerala, as the state has got a long coast and a lot of inland water-bodies, he said. In the flood of 2018, personnel trained by KWSO had rescued 263 people, he said.

Jolly Thomas E, the chief instructor and captain of the boats, said though there are many outboard boats in Kerala, people with internationally-valid certifications to handle them are very few in number.