Home Cities Kochi

10 more Keralites secure YAI’s power boat handling certifications

These certifications issued by YAI, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, is valid internationally for handling outboard boats with up to 350 HP.

Published: 25th February 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten more Keralites have won the internationally-valid power boat handling certification issued by the Yachting Association of India (YAI). 
In a function held at the Kochi International Marina at Bolgatty Island, Justice (rtd) P S  Gopinath gave away the certifications. The certification is valid for two years and the function also witnessed the renewal of 20 existing certificate holders. 

These certifications issued by YAI, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, is valid internationally for handling outboard boats with up to 350 HP. The training in Kerala to handle power boats is offered by Kerala Watersports and Sailing Organisation (KWSO), which is the only accredited body under YAI in Kerala. Across the country, YAI has got 10 centres. 

Nationally, YAI, headed by the Admiral of Indian Navy, is the only authority to issue this certification. With this certification, one can handle power boats not only in inland water-bodies but also in the sea, all over the world.  

YAI’s certifications are recognised by the International Olympic Committee, Paris-based International Sailing Federation, Indian Olympic Association and UK-based Royal Yachting Association.
The new receipts included Boby Chemmanur, the industrialist, among others.

Cdr (rtd.) Jose Varghese, president, KWSO, said since its establishment in 2009, KWSO has given training to more than 600 people. The curriculum includes safety and rescue measures and thus the training has got more than just a hobby, additional relevance in Kerala, as the state has got a long coast and a lot of inland water-bodies, he said. In the flood of 2018, personnel trained by KWSO had rescued 263 people, he said.
Jolly Thomas E, the chief instructor and captain of the boats, said though there are many outboard boats in Kerala, people with internationally-valid certifications to handle them are very few in number. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yachting Association of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp