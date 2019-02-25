Home Cities Kochi

A green past and a stinking present

Lush green paddy fields lined the banks of Chithrapuzha and Kadambrayar rivers.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Abandoned houses at Brahmapuram. The residents moved out after the Corporation acquired the land to set up the plant A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Lush green paddy fields lined the banks of Chithrapuzha and Kadambrayar rivers. Near the green pasture at Brahmapuram lived over 200 families who had a rustic but peaceful life. But, things soon turned upside down. The setting up of Brahmapuram waste treatment plant meant that the over 70 families of Brahmapuram leave their land and move to elsewhere. 

Today, Brahmapuram carries on its shoulders, the burden of burgeoning Kochi. "Life has never been like this in Brahmapuram. The continuous dumping of gypsum waste by Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) since the early 1970s is what kickstarted the change. It transformed the cultivable land into a barren one and paved the way for Kochi Corporation to come into the scene.

Overgrown weeds covering a dilapidated house at 
Brahmapuram A Sanesh

They acquired the land in the late 90s and established the plant in 2005," said Velayudhan P K, president, Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat.The panchayat was apprehensive about its consequences and made it clear at a meeting convened by the then District Collector APM Mohammed Hanish. 

"With assurance from the authorities, a panchayat committee visited Rajkot Waste Treatment Plant in Gujrat, the model replicated at Brahmapuram. As we were satisfied with its functioning, the panchayat itself helped to acquire further land. We were promised 15-metre wide road on the banks of rivers, a facility to purify the leachate from waste and a compound wall around the plot. But, nothing happened," said Velayudhan, who was part of the team. 

After the project became 
unviable, the private firm left the project and the Corporation turned it into a dumping yard, alleges the president. "Since then, we are on the mission to find a perennial solution. We have been looking at every possible way to minimise the consequences. The latest meeting has decided to issue stop memo to the Corporation with immediate effect. Additionally, we'll meet the Chief Minister soon," added Velayudhan. 
On the other hand, activists are pointing at a decentralised model to quell the menace. 

"Kerala has developed several successful models in waste management. It's time to help nearby local bodies like Aluva, Thrikkakara and Tripunithura to develop their own waste plants and decongest   Brahmapuram. In addition, the Kochi Corporation to should encourage residents associations to manage the biodegradable waste on their premises," said an environmentalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp