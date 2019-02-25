A green past and a stinking present

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Lush green paddy fields lined the banks of Chithrapuzha and Kadambrayar rivers. Near the green pasture at Brahmapuram lived over 200 families who had a rustic but peaceful life. But, things soon turned upside down. The setting up of Brahmapuram waste treatment plant meant that the over 70 families of Brahmapuram leave their land and move to elsewhere.

Today, Brahmapuram carries on its shoulders, the burden of burgeoning Kochi. "Life has never been like this in Brahmapuram. The continuous dumping of gypsum waste by Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) since the early 1970s is what kickstarted the change. It transformed the cultivable land into a barren one and paved the way for Kochi Corporation to come into the scene.

Overgrown weeds covering a dilapidated house at

Brahmapuram A Sanesh

They acquired the land in the late 90s and established the plant in 2005," said Velayudhan P K, president, Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat.The panchayat was apprehensive about its consequences and made it clear at a meeting convened by the then District Collector APM Mohammed Hanish.

"With assurance from the authorities, a panchayat committee visited Rajkot Waste Treatment Plant in Gujrat, the model replicated at Brahmapuram. As we were satisfied with its functioning, the panchayat itself helped to acquire further land. We were promised 15-metre wide road on the banks of rivers, a facility to purify the leachate from waste and a compound wall around the plot. But, nothing happened," said Velayudhan, who was part of the team.

After the project became

unviable, the private firm left the project and the Corporation turned it into a dumping yard, alleges the president. "Since then, we are on the mission to find a perennial solution. We have been looking at every possible way to minimise the consequences. The latest meeting has decided to issue stop memo to the Corporation with immediate effect. Additionally, we'll meet the Chief Minister soon," added Velayudhan.

On the other hand, activists are pointing at a decentralised model to quell the menace.

"Kerala has developed several successful models in waste management. It's time to help nearby local bodies like Aluva, Thrikkakara and Tripunithura to develop their own waste plants and decongest Brahmapuram. In addition, the Kochi Corporation to should encourage residents associations to manage the biodegradable waste on their premises," said an environmentalist.