A launch pad for resurgent Kerala

KOCHI: International Advertising Association's (IAA) latest edition of World Congress, recently concluded in Kochi, opened up new horizons to India's advertising sector. According to experts, the event organised at a time when Kerala is gradually getting back to normalcy has proved to be the best campaign the state could possibly get to exhibit its resurgence from the disaster.

"This conclave brought together advertising, media and marketing professionals from across the world. Kerala got the much-needed rejuvenation to proclaim the state is functioning normally and is ready to host a world-class event," said Dominic Savio, managing director, Buzzstop Integrated Communications Pvt Ltd.

The conference had various sessions with speakers from advertising, media, entertainment and technology. Out of these, 11 were from India and 24 from overseas. Hundreds of delegates ranging from business to entertainment fields from 32 countries have participated in the event.

"The conference has helped dismiss the scepticism and cynicism looming over the state. The conclave delivered a strong message to the international travel and tourism community that it's business as usual in Kerala," said Dominic.

India hosted the global event after a long wait of 80 years. "The event offered lots of new learning, knowledge and inspiration across different categories and industries. It was a great opportunity for many marketing communications and media students to meet their idols and interact with them," said Dominic.

The advertising professional has worked with brands such as Union Bank of India, Federal Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Reliance ADAG. “Any conference which organised in a particular region can include a topical subject of audience engagement. Building 'family-owned brands’ will find more audience in Kerala where many families struggle to break out of this pattern. Events like these will definitely help us in our journey towards growth,” added Dominic.