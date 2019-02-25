Home Cities Kochi

A launch pad for resurgent Kerala

 International Advertising Association's (IAA) latest edition of World Congress, recently concluded in Kochi, opened up new horizons to India's advertising sector.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: International Advertising Association's (IAA) latest edition of World Congress, recently concluded in Kochi, opened up new horizons to India's advertising sector. According to experts, the event organised at a time when Kerala is gradually getting back to normalcy has proved to be the best campaign the state could possibly get to exhibit its resurgence from the disaster.

"This conclave brought together advertising, media and marketing professionals from across the world. Kerala got the much-needed rejuvenation to proclaim the state is functioning normally and is ready to host a world-class event," said Dominic Savio, managing director, Buzzstop Integrated Communications Pvt Ltd. 

Dominic Savio

The conference had various sessions with speakers from advertising, media, entertainment and technology. Out of these, 11 were from India and 24 from overseas. Hundreds of delegates ranging from business to entertainment fields from 32 countries have participated in the event. 

"The conference has helped dismiss the scepticism and cynicism looming over the state. The conclave delivered a strong message to the international travel and tourism community that it's business as usual in Kerala," said Dominic.

 India hosted the global event after a long wait of 80 years. "The event offered lots of new learning, knowledge and inspiration across different categories and industries. It was a great opportunity for many marketing communications and media students to meet their idols and interact with them," said Dominic. 

The advertising professional has worked with brands such as Union Bank of India, Federal Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Reliance ADAG. “Any conference which organised in a particular region can include a topical subject of audience engagement. Building 'family-owned brands’ will find more audience in Kerala where many families struggle to break out of this pattern. Events like these will definitely help us in our journey towards growth,” added Dominic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp