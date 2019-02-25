Architects on the go

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What is an architect sans the impulse for travel? Simple. Non-existent. For architecture is heavily inspired by history, amalgamation of cultures and heritage spotted by one whilst wandering about. Architects Giri T from Coimbatore, Ashithosh Pradeep from Kannur, Fathil Kummayapurath from Goa and Jefry Babu Aniyara from Kochi realised this much earlier in their lives.

Ashitosh, Fathil, and Jefry travelled for the first time with Giri, their professor at the San Academy of Architecture, in their second year. Since then, the foursome has made it mandatory to visit cities and imbibe the nuances of its skyline silhouettes. This time, they’ve decided to hit the road in their largest road trip spanning five countries, namely India, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia. In 30 days.

That’s 10,000 kilometres. And 15 major cities. “Our sole purpose of travel is to study divergent buildings that include both modern and historical buildings, with the primary focus on urban architecture,” says Jefry, currently employed with Aniyara Architects in Kochi.

The group had travelled to Sri Lanka six months ago and brought back not just a suitcase with touristy goods but a host of rich architectural influences. The countries chosen for the road trip, mind you, are not accidental. The five Southeast Asian countries are known for religious architecture, Hindu-Buddhist structures to be precise.

Ranging from palaces with symbolic motifs and tiered roofs in Thailand contrasting with its soaring skyscrapers, pagodas, stupas in Cambodia and Myanmar, temples in India, and cutting-edge architectural designs in Malaysia, the impact is undoubtable.

“Along the road trip, we would meet architects who’ve envisioned structures that made up these cities. To primarily understand their architecture practices,” says Fathil, an architect with Rubbersoul Architects, Goa.

“The exposure is going to be huge. The buildings that we document - all of it will be transferred to a book which will be published later,” he says. The foursome even has a detailed itinerary which comprises visiting Angkor Wat, one of the largest religious monuments in the world. The architects would set forth for their expedition from Kochi in mid-April, with Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia being their endpoint.

“A road trip gives us ample time to ourselves. Thereby, without time restrictions, we can spend time accordingly at the places we want to,” says Jefry. Unlike their previous trips, the road trip this time requires a budget that could extend the seams of their wallets. “Currently, we’re on the lookout for sponsors who could help us with the trip which is an extensive study,” Fathil adds.