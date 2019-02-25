Home Cities Kochi

Cheesy Fellas

The classic Tom and Jerry cartoon series has played a pivotal part in every child’s life; at least to the '90s kids who grew up watching it. 

Published: 25th February 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Oshin Grace Daniell
Express News Service

KOCHI: The classic Tom and Jerry cartoon series has played a pivotal part in every child’s life; at least to the '90s kids who grew up watching it. Tom setting traps to catch Jerry, the wild harum-scarum chase which got a lot of laughs not just from kids but also from the older crowd. But one thing that hits the eye is the yellow wedge-shaped cheese. Even the animation movie 'Ratatouille' in which everyone's favourite gourmet rat, Remy, whips up Mascarpone cheese and strawberries, leading to the discovery of the decadent strawberry cheesecake, had viewers craving for a piece of the creamy goodness.

For Casaro Creamery, the Kerala-based cheese making unit, it was a challenge to go against the humid weather to bring the yummy chunks of cheese out of the Disney screen to Kerala. The idea of starting a cheese making unit hit Anu Joseph when she could not find the right cheese anywhere in her native town, Irinjalakuda, for making tiramisu. “My husband and I were in the US for two to three years- which is when I was introduced to the world of cheese. I had gone for a couple of workshops on cheese making in South Carolina. When we came to India, we did not find any authentic handcrafted cheeses. That is when I decided to put my cheese making skills to test,” says Anu.

Anu joined hands with her cousin Freddy George, who was working with TCS in Bangalore, to kick start their company. Together, they started to supply cheese to their relatives, who encouraged them to go big.
“I always wanted to do something on my own and when Anu told me about the idea, I was super excited. I would say it is a dream project for both of us and the initial response was a great boost for us,” says Freddy.

Currently, Casaro Creamery makes six types of cheese-Greek Halloumi and Feta cheese, the Italian Mozzarella, Ricotta and Mascarpone cheese and the American Cream cheese. “Halloumi is my personal favorite. The uniqueness of this cheese is that it does not melt when you fry or grill it. And it is very flavorful,” says Anu.

According to her, one of the main challenges that they face is getting good quality bacterial culture. 
“We use farm fresh milk which we have tested for quality and we get our cultures from Mumbai. We source the rennet, which is the coagulant, from the New England Cheese Making Supply Company, South Deerfield, Massachusetts. It is so amazing to see the humble milk transform into chunks of goodness,” she says.
According to Freddy, people have slowly started getting the idea of cheese and the way to use them. 
“Most of our clients are from Kochi and we deliver cheese all the way to Irinjalakuda, twice a week. Women in the city have an interest to venture into Western styles of cooking, which is one of the reasons why we have customers here. Apart from that, who wouldn’t want some fresh and reasonably priced cheese?” he says. 

Anu wants to start a confectionary where every product would contain a cheese from their creamery. 
“I also want to start classes on cooking with cheese. We are already selling ricotta cheese samosas, halloumi fries and cream cheese cinnamon rolls just to introduce different kinds of starters and desserts that can be made with cheese. We hope to see cheese become a part of every family in Kerala,” Anu adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp