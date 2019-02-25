Home Cities Kochi

Expo teaches history to kids

Students from schools and colleges received an excellent opportunity to interact and discuss history as well as future plans for study.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shastrayan - Darpanam 2019, hosted by the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady, has become a medium for the general public to be educated about the university’s ongoing research and knowledge.

Included among others, the exhibition by the Department of History has put on display a copy of the rare copper plate inscription dating back to the 18th century on Sabarimala, which was discovered and deciphered by one of the research scholars here. 

In addition, coins dating back to the 18th century, stone tools picked up from the banks of river Periyar at Kalady , a burial urn discovered in Kalady, palm leaf manuscripts on healing, a copy of the Ramayana, alphabets for basic learning of Malayalam, horoscopes - all on palm leaves along with the stylus – the inscribing instrument have been exhibited. Artefacts which ancient people used in their daily life, have been put on display. 

The tools, weights and measures, and implements used by goldsmiths are on display as well.
Regional histories of Malabar, Kochi, Kollam, and Palakkad have been put up along with rare photographs. Information and items collected as part of ongoing research field work by scholars and theses produced in the Department are available for the visitors to look at. Documentaries were also screened.
History through photographs was an additional attraction of this exhibition. This includes photos from family life, of tea plantations and the history of the 1924 and 2018 floods in Kerala. 
Photos of artefacts excavated from Aranmula after the 2018 floods have also been exhibited.
Photographs on the four River Valley civilisations along with models from the sites were available for viewing.

The public also had a space for dialogue with the professors and research scholars to help them get an overview of the department and its research. 
