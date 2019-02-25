Kochi: Face detection cameras to be installed in schools

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly two years ago, the Kochi city police arrested four narcotic drug peddlers who were mainly targeting school-going children. The police seized 44 Nitroglycerin pills and 40-gram ganja from the gang which they brought from Goa and Puducherry to be supplied to school children.

In another incident, the Kunnathunadu police arrested a 24-year-old on charges of drug peddling and seized 109 LSD (psychedelic drug Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) stamps from his possession. When the police conducted an inquiry, they came to know the drug peddlers established their contacts on school campuses.

Now, the Kochi Corporation has finally decided to put an end to the practice by beefing up surveillance in schools under its ambit. As part of the move, the Kochi Corporation would install face detection cameras in all their schools to prevent students from interacting with unknown persons.

“We have witnessed several cases. The drug peddlers are mainly targeting students and that too in schools. Even some of them are entering the schools posing as parents,” said Mayor Soumini Jain when asked about the project which was included in the 2019-20 budget.

As per the plan, the cameras will be connected to the social media data and the pre-loaded data on the server. “The cameras will be connected to the server along with the pre-loaded data. It will send a signal to the control room and the school principal if some unknown persons are detected on the school premises,” said the Mayor.

As per the Corporation’s plan, the project will be implemented at the beginning of the next academic year. “The project will be implemented with the support of the police and the Excise Department. When this comes into effect, parents too can heave a sigh of relief,” the Mayor said.