Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Face detection cameras to be installed in schools

The police seized 44 Nitroglycerin pills and 40-gram ganja from the gang which they brought from Goa and Puducherry to be supplied to school children.

Published: 25th February 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly two years ago, the Kochi city police arrested four narcotic drug peddlers who were mainly targeting school-going children. The police seized 44 Nitroglycerin pills and 40-gram ganja from the gang which they brought from Goa and Puducherry to be supplied to school children.
In another incident, the Kunnathunadu police arrested a 24-year-old on charges of drug peddling and seized 109 LSD (psychedelic drug Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) stamps from his possession. When the police conducted an inquiry, they came to know the drug peddlers established their contacts on school campuses.  

Now, the Kochi Corporation has finally decided to put an end to the practice by beefing up surveillance in schools under its ambit. As part of the move, the Kochi Corporation would install face detection cameras in all their schools to prevent students from interacting with unknown persons.
“We have witnessed several cases. The drug peddlers are mainly targeting students and that too in schools. Even some of them are entering the schools posing as parents,” said Mayor Soumini Jain when asked about the project which was included in the 2019-20 budget.  

As per the plan, the cameras will be connected to the social media data and the pre-loaded data on the server. “The cameras will be connected to the server along with the pre-loaded data. It will send a signal to the control room and the school principal if some unknown persons are detected on the school premises,” said the Mayor.

As per the Corporation’s plan, the project will be implemented at the beginning of the next academic year. “The project will be implemented with the support of the police and the Excise Department. When this comes into effect, parents too can heave a sigh of relief,” the Mayor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi city police Face detection cameras drug peddlers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp