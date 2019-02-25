Feeling the heat

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi continued to be engulfed in a blanket of smoke on the third day after a major fire broke out at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant, adding to the woes and anxiety of the residents.

People residing adjacent to the plant, including Irumbanam, Seaport-Airport Road, Chittapuzha side of Kakkanad, Ernakulam South, Panampilly Nagar, Eroor, Vyttila, and Kadavanthra felt the heat with many complaining of physical uneasiness, choking and respiratory ailments.

The Councillors' offices and the Health Department saw many calls and complaints in this regard. Though its two days since the incident, people are still reeling under the aftermath. "On Saturday morning, we could see from our flat that the whole area was covered under a dense smoke. My children complained of watery and burning eyes and we had to rush them to the doctor. We were scared of any long-lasting effects of smoke exposure but the doctor assured us it was just minor irritation," said Smriti Ashok, a resident of Kakkanad.

According to M A Baiju, Ernakulam Chief Environmental Engineer, KSPCB, though the air pollution rates have come down, people with asthma and other respiratory issues are likely to be affected.

"Ernakulam is a district which tops in air pollution, and with the major fire, the situation has worsened. The Particulate Matter level is likely to remain high till May until the rains set in. Once the fire gets doused completely, the situation is likely to improve," said M A Baiju.

Meanwhile, the District Collector, after paying a visit to the Brahmapuram plant, assured there is no need to worry, with the fire having been completely doused. "Fifty per cent of the smoke is controlled and the police, fire-force, health, and revenue officials have been alerted. All private and government hospitals have been directed to give primary health treatment to those complaining of uneasiness," said Mohammad Y Safirulla, Ernakulam District Collector.

Following the incident, based on the complaints of local people, a case has been registered by the police. "Within three days, a detailed report regarding the incident will be prepared and submitted," said the District Collector.