Finding peace in verse

I sent my entry and with the grace of god, I made it to the final eight,” says the soft, yet fierce spoken 21-year-old. 

Published: 25th February 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: “This, is for the third-world kids. 
The ones that waltz into the world with suitcases
The ones with more stamps on their passports than fingers or toes
The ones whose heart will always be in a three-way tie between places
The ones who learnt early to pack all your memories, 
clothes, and goodbyes into 23 kgs and cabin baggage...,”
recited Fathima Zahra in her poem for the Asia House Poetry Slam 2018. One of the finalists, Zahra, herself a third-culture kid, having shuttled between her native place, Kerala, Saudi Arabia, where she spent most of her life, and London, her home now, had written the poem months before Spread the Word had put out calls for submissions with the theme on diaspora. “I think the feeling of not belonging as much as belonging to one city or many is an identity, one that I strongly identify with and it felt like the poetry slam poster had my name written on it. I sent my entry and with the grace of god, I made it to the final eight,” says the soft, yet fierce spoken 21-year-old. 

Zahra, a spoken-word poet, is part of the Roundhouse Poetry Collective 2018-19, a collective of young writers and performers who meet weekly to create, experiment and develop their craft, under guidance from established and celebrated poets. A second-year student of biomedical sciences at the Queen Mary University of London, Zahra’s fascination in science and writing fuelled her and made her what she is, today. Despite writing ever since she was a child, it wasn’t until the age of 13, that spoken-word poetry decided to pirouette into her life through poet, Amal Ahmed Albaz in a YouTube video. “I remember watching it and being excited to see someone like me onscreen. Poetry suddenly felt real, like it was at my fingertips. It was accessible, something I could do someday,” Zahra recollects. 

Albeit, it wasn’t until she moved to Bengaluru that she got to watch other poets live, participate in slams, or perform in workshops. “Poetry has been my passport. I can be put in a room full of strangers about to listen or perform my own work and I still feel the same awe I did as the 13-year-old behind the laptop screen. When I look back, I’m so grateful for having found this different lens to look at poetry. And its been something I’ve held onto, ever since,” she says.  

How does she find inspiration? “ I used to write only when I was overcome by emotion or when this idea haunted me. As I’ve grown, I found it impractical to sit and wait around for inspiration so now I try to build this routine of constantly consuming and making art so it takes a lot of reading and writing to churn out very few poems that I’m happy to share with an audience,” she says.
Watching Zahra perform, one can see that she’s born to dazzle the audience. “I enjoy performing on stage as much as it terrifies me. It just felt like finding another narrative to get to tell my stories and it was something that I felt more comfortable with, in terms of my writing and my creative freedom,” Zahra says.  
Zahra had noticed a contrast in the themes poetry was centred around when she moved to the UK. “In terms of content, in India, poetry was more centred around mental health issues, gender and sexuality, and domestic violence. In London, the focus was pulled away from those and the intensity was balanced. This has to do with the cultural difference and the support you get with those issues. Here, conversations are much more open,” she explains.

And is there anything that Fathima Zahra is uncomfortable writing or performing about? “It helps to remember that there are things I’d write for myself, and things I’d don’t mind sharing with an audience, and it is knowing the difference that helps. It’s an act of self-preservation,” she adds.

