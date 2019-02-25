Frequent fire outbreaks put authorities on their toes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the mercury hovering near thermometer extremes, the number of incidents of fire outbreaks is increasing in Kochi. The recent fires at Brahmapuram solid waste treatment and many areas in the city bring to light the lack of awareness among the people. To tackle the frequent fires at the Brahmapuram plant, the District Collector has called a meeting of all the stakeholders, including the fire and rescue services on Tuesday.

According to Joji A S, district fire officer, nearly all fire outbreaks are man-made. "In the case of Brahmapuram plant, the frequent fire outbreaks are becoming a big problem. The vastness of the dump and the lack of access points to enter the inner parts are a disadvantage while fighting a fire outbreak. Hence, we will be seeking a permanent solution," he said.

"When summer sets in, the number of incidents of fire outbreaks increases over the district. So, the force gets stretched thin. In such a scenario, when a fire breaks out at the waste plant, it becomes difficult for the department to send in manpower to tackle it. So, we will be seeking setting up of a hydel system at the plant. The ring main system will ensure that the facility to tackle a fire at the plant is available right at ground zero," he said.

Everything, right from the tanks to pipeline system to carry the water needed for fire fighting needs to be made available inside the plant, he added.According to him, the last three days were tough since besides fighting the fire at the waste treatment plant, the firefighters had to handle outbreaks in Palarivattom, Thammanam, near Oberon Mall, Ramanthuruth near the International Container Transshipment Terminal, Mangalavanam bird sanctuary and near Madhava Pharmacy Junction.

"All the fire outbreaks at these places were due to the irresponsible way in which people tried to dispose of waste. What happened at Thammanam is a case point. Somebody tried to burn garbage. But the fire got out of control and completely destroyed three vehicles parked nearby," he said.

According to him, people need to be very careful when burning garbage, especially during the summer.

"Everything is bone dry and even a small spark can cause a huge fire. So, try not to burn waste and even if you do so, be ready with a bucket of water to douse the fire if it gets out of control. Care also must be taken while using electrical appliances like air conditioners," he said.