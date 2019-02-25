Geriatric care: Essential than ever

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Geriatric care provides an opportunity to foster the state’s development, provided we prepare a proper action plan to address this issue, said T K Jose, additional chief secretary, Kerala, while inaugurating a seminar organised by Geojit Financial Services in association with HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) here the other day.

Geojit Financial Services in association with HDFC AMC organised the seminar in the wake of the socio-economic issues and challenges posed by rapid increase in the population above above 60 years in the state.

“During the recent floods, it was sad to note those aged between 75-80 years were found isolated. This calls for creating durable institutions for looking after senior citizens with sound economic planning and financial means instead of charity. This may lead to a lasting solution for this issue,” Jose said.

C J George, managing director, Geojit Financial Services said that the state is aging fast and will eventually become a society of aged citizens by 2060. “This is a matter of grave concern. To ensure a smooth and secure life after superannuation, people should ideally start their retirement planning at least 30 years in advance,” he said.

Prof Jacob John Kattakayam, professor emeritus of University of Kerala, and vice-president– Research Committee on Ageing of the International Sociology Association, said that changing demographics and the issues faced by older generation.

“To change this, the Government should allocate more resources to spruce up the social security system on par with the developed nations. Also, we need to activate and engage senior citizens in these efforts”, he said. Ashok Kanawala, vice-president, HDFC AMC, TK Arun, Editor (Opinion)The Economic Times also participated in the seminar.