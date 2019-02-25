It’s a scroll...no! It’s a wedding invite

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The growing demand for paper is threatening forests where millions of trees are destroyed on a regular basis. And so, the need to make a difference yearns within one. With weddings on the rise involve a lot of paper for invitations and decor, the choice to go eco-friendly is nonetheless, wise. One can start on the right foot with eco-friendly wedding invitations, an initiative of Bhava Social Ventures in Alappuzha. The project was started by Bhava Social Ventures in association with Ashoka Trust for Environment and Ecology (ATREE).

The concept of making eco-friendly wedding invites was mooted by one of the members of the self-help group in Muhamma panchayat. “People often use and throw their old Kerala sarees which can be worn only occasionally. So, we thought of collecting the old handloom sarees and designing it in the form of a wedding invite. Screen printing would be added to it later,” says Sanju Soman, co-founder, Bhava Social Ventures.

The wedding invites have been classically designed in recycled cloth from pre-owned handloom Kerala sarees and screen printed by the self-help group of women in Muhamma panchayat, Alappuzha. In order to avoid paper, they cut old clothes and produce a beautiful, uniquely designed invite with multi-coloured screen printing in the prototype of a scroll which is mounted on bamboo canes. The wedding invite comes with a cloth pouch to prevent it from getting damaged.

Although it has been just a month since the launch of the eco-friendly wedding invites, an order for making 500 wedding invites have already been received. The price of the wedding cards range from D25 to D60, depending on the colour of the cloth, price and the design of the invite. Sanju says, “The price of the golden coloured invite is higher compared to the other invites as the paint is expensive. We also make invites using multiple colours.” Through their Facebook page, the team has received enquiries from many. One suggested small paintings of gods and goddesses on the scroll.