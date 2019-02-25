Home Cities Kochi

Jacobite Synod Secretary criticises Church leadership

According to sources, whenever questions were raised regarding the administrative matters of the Church, Catholicos Baselious Thomas I always dismissed the meeting or evaded them.

Published: 25th February 2019 01:53 AM

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the backdrop of the Jacobite Church losing some of its churches to the Orthodox faction and the prevailing internal conflicts within the Church on a steady increase, Thomas Mor Thimothios, Synod Secretary, has openly criticised the leadership of the Church. It is the lapse from the leadership that has paved the way for the existing feud within the Church, Mar Thimothios told Express. “The functioning of the Church is unethical, unaccountable and not transparent. Unfortunately, the faithful are losing their faith in Church officials,” said Thimothios.

With the managing committee and working committee elections held recently in the Jacobite Church after 16 years, the faithful are hopeful the Church will finally be empowered to resolve its internal conflicts. However, despite being elected to office on December 22, the working committee is yet to be vested with official power and freedom to control the administration of the Church.

According to sources, whenever questions were raised regarding the administrative matters of the Church, Catholicos Baselious Thomas I always dismissed the meeting or evaded them. “In one way or the other, when questions were raised on the leadership or any suggestions regarding handing over the administration to more able bishops of the Church, he evades them,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Fr Varghese Kallapara, former spokesperson of the Jacobite Church, said this situation has arisen because the Catholicos is not willing to hand over the Church’s administration to the elected committee. “A major reason for this state of limbo in the Church’s administration is certain influential people within the Church are eyeing the immense wealth of the Church, and are not interested in proper administration or financial accounting,” said Fr Kallapara.

