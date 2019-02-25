Movie nights to cherish Indian cinema  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It's time to revisit the good old days of Indian cinema. From Monday, the National Film Archive of India began screening selected films parallel to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. A total of seven films, mostly the 1930s vintage, will be shown at the Pavilion in the Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi, under the latest segment of the Artists’ Cinema slated for the last four days of the month.

On the opening day, Shortest and Best Route to South India (8 minutes), followed by 95-minute Bangla film Devdas (1935) by Prathemesh Barua based on the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel by the same name, was screened.

On Tuesday, movies such as Whirl (5 minutes) and P V Rao’s 90-minutes black-and-white silent film Marthanda Varma (1933) will be screened. The third day will have Kaya Palat (1983), a seven-minute-long feature film directed by Satyen Bose featuring Anoop Kumar and Suresh Chatwal.

This will be followed by Shyam Sundar Agarwal’s silent movie Ghulami Nu Patan (1931, 100 minutes). The last day of the package will show Shyam Sundar Agarwal’s Diler Jigar, a 106-minute-long silent movie made in 1931.