Overcoming crises with their art

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the flood made its devastating appearance last year, artist Sajeev Kongorpilly, who lives near the Cochin International Airport, lost almost everything. His house was completely inundated. Along with it went his paintings, art supplies and years of hard work. But that didn’t break him. Months later, his new artworks have been put on display at the Indriyam Art Gallery in Mattanchery, as part of the eighth exhibition of 10x10x10 art series.

At ‘Eight’, two of Sajeev’s paintings are on display. Executed with acrylic on canvas, both paintings focus on life in the countryside - probably reminding him of the good old days. “One painting focuses on water scarcity. It focuses on how a family in the countryside copes with a depleting water source.

Balakrishnan Kadirur

The other painting is a nostalgic scene with a man rope-walking in a village as people look on. It is something you don’t see that often these days,” says Sajeev. Each painting took him about a week to complete.Sajeev is one of the ten artists on display at the exhibition. The other artists are Balakrishnan Kadirur, Binu Bhaskar, Jiji Ajith, Lathadevi N B, M A Johny, Nazar Basheer, Nishi Chaitanya, Sara Hussain and Seles K Babu.

Kochi-based artist Balakrishnan has put three of his paintings on display. While two of them are acrylic on canvas, one is done on paper. “The characteristic of my work is that I use a single colour to convey intense emotions. One such painting ‘Fire’ depicts the emotions human beings and animals - both alike - express in the face of a crisis for survival. For this, I have used red,” says the native of Kadirur in Thalassery. While one painting was focused on the motifs in the Ajanta caves, the other focused on emotions arising due to the wind.

Another artist whose work stands out is Jiji Ajith. The Kannur native artist’s work is ‘Decorative Cat’. Done on acrylic on canvas, the painting draws inspiration from Indian art and symbols. “It is the first artwork in the series of artworks of decorative animals.

I have taken in the essence and motifs found in royal art in India,” says the artist, who is the facilitator at Art by Children at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Independently held at the epicentre of the continent’s largest art festival, 10x10x10 series is the brainchild of artist O Sunder. Organised as 10 shows till the end of March, each show will display the works of 10 artists for a span of 10 days. Thus, a total of 100 artists will exhibit their works.