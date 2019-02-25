Paint like no other

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “I have always wanted to stand out- my paintings are not influenced by other works,” says Thiruvananthapuram-based artist Babu Xavier.For 35 years artist Babu Xavier has been mesmerising art lovers with his contemporary artwork. The self-made artist from Kovalam has done a number of a solo exhibitions in India and abroad. His artwork is exhibited at the ongoing exhibition ‘Body’ curated by Johny M L at the Shangumugam Art Gallery.

“I discovered my interest in painting while studying for BSc at St Berchmans College, Changanassery. I found comfort in the library rather than attending classes. I was a rebel then, I would often question social structures. To devote myself completely towards art, I dropped out of college,” says Babu.

Artists Jayapal Panicker and Rajan Kakkad helped him know more about paintings. I took my baby steps in the art by painting in postcard size papers. “I was lucky enough to get recognised as an artist in the early stages of my career. I painted pictures during my spare time while working as a caretaker at the Bhupuram Art Gallery (1982-1985) run by the Government at Kovalam.

Artists from Mumbai and Delhi who often visited the gallery admired my paintings and encouraged me to draw further,” says Babu, who prefers figurative art. “Since then, I’ve never looked back. I was confident in my paintings and it brought me laurels,” he beams.Albeit, nothing stopped him from learning and bringing distinct ideas to his paintings. His elephant-themed paintings are recognised among art enthusiasts across the globe. Owing to his interest in biology he says, “Most of my pictures are related to biology, perhaps the influence dates back to my degree days,” he says.

The artist staunchly believes in creativity. “The scope of art is wide. There is nothing new in painting an idea put in by someone. Recreating a novel through painting takes no effort, but every artist should have different viewpoints,” he says. Citing the paintings of young artists, Babu says, “They should develop art themselves rather than getting influenced by others. Paint for yourself.” The 59-year-old the artist lives in Kovalam. “Initially, my friends were disappointed with me for settling in Kovalam. But now they envy me for living a peaceful life, with sole importance to painting,” says Babu.