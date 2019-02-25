Plastic woes are real here

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent decision by the Corporation to halt plastic waste collection from homes and commercial establishments for an indefinite time, following the fire at Brahmapuram, has put the spotlight on the lack of alternative methods to properly manage waste in the city.

While the Corporation is mulling measures to ban all plastic carry bags by August 15, resident associations are raising eyebrows on the genuineness of the move.

"The Corporation has often been making claims that plastic will be completely removed from the city. This is despite the fact that they have not even been able to effectively carry out a ban on the

50 micron plastic bag, which was issued as a High Court order. Today, plastic has become imbibed in our culture so much that every day, we begin our day with milk sold in plastic covers. Similarly, the majority of the items purchased from shops, be it a fridge or a washing machine, arrives wrapped in a plastic cover. It is not practical for asking people to completely stop using plastic. The focus, instead, should be on how it can be effectively cleared. For this, effective waste management measures, including recycling at the source should be put in place," said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, EDRAAC.

According to Gopakumar S, Better Kochi Response Group, the Corporation should ensure the plastic, instead of being sent to Brahmapuram alone, should be used for road-tarring. "The central government policy states at least 20- 30 per cent plastic granules should be used for road-tarring. Though smaller villages and towns, even in the district and elsewhere are implementing the policy, the Kochi Corporation is very hesitant to take this forward. A portion of our plastic woes could be resolved if this is carried out more effectively," he said.



He added that putting a halt on plastic collection was not wise in the city. "This will prompt people, who are not well aware, to burn plastic at their homes. This will only aggravate pollution in the city. Instead, wise and scientific methods should be introduced and awareness should be created among the public," he said. Hotels, shops owners should be diligent in opting non-plastic methods of packing and selling products, said Corporation Works Standing Committee chairperson. "We have conducted several awareness programmes across the city asking hotel association members to switch over to cloth bags. However, many of them, are yet to understand the seriousness of the matter. Now, that the heat level is high, the chances of fire breakouts are huge and plastic burning is a very dangerous threat," he said.