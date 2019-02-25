Reghunadhan coins fresh interest in clay, beliefs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The medium is clay, but the art being taught is precision moulding — not sculptures. An interactive workshop alongside the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is drawing keen interest from visitors, also because the three-day event allows one to walk in any time and join the master.

Veteran artist Reghunadhan K is giving training on certain basic moulding techniques using clay. The latter part of the February 23-25 event graduated to lessons on relatively more challenging moulding techniques in cylindrical forms. “It needs great precision. Nonetheless, the activity is full of fun,” says the 61-year-

old, who first guided participants to create clay coins at the Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi.

Overall, the idea is to familiarise the participants with the language of clay as an art material and the various techniques of its use. “Clay coins are the simplest moulds to make, as they are round,” says the Kochi-based artist, whose weekend session was on ways to make them. “The outcome was really satisfactory.”

The mould-making and casting workshop is designed for people who love to work with clay, experience it better and expand their knowledge as well as skills related to ceramic art.

Reghunadhan was a participating artist at the inaugural Biennale in 2012 and has been conducting a series of workshop with the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

So, why coins now? “Well, coins feature symbols. They are essentially iconography, which once represented beliefs. They give view to significant events of history that are very fascinating,” says the artist, who is a graduate from MS University at Baroda. Reghunadhan’s works are known for their deeply link with local myths and metaphors.

Juxtaposing humour with fables is a highlight of his art universe.

The art room workshop has been finding participants from far and near. Among them is John K, a fine arts student from the university in Gujarat from where Reghunadhan got his training. The youngster has flown to Kochi to attend the event. “Sculpting has always been my passion,” he says. “I didn’t want to miss a chance to learn under a senior sculptor.”