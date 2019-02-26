A congruence of native art forms  

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Art lovers in the state capital will get a rare opportunity to witness 300 young artists from across the state performing 30 distinct art forms of Kerala, on Wednesday. The Central Stadium will witness the multimedia mega show ‘Samabhavana’, showcasing art forms from different parts of the state coming together on stage. The art forms will be performed by artists chosen for the ‘Diamond Jubilee Fellowship for Aspiring Artists’ by the Department of Cultural Affairs.

The art forms include female poorakali, kolkali, margamkali and mappilai ramayanam. ‘Krishnapakshathile Pattu’, to be staged by the poorakkali team will portray the fight against the monstrosities and injustice towards women. “’Samabhavana’ is becoming a reality after three months of preparation. The programme has been initiated to protect the distinct art forms of Kerala,” says Pramod Payyannur, secretary.

The show will have theatrical portrayal of popular poems by maestros ranging from Ezhuthachan to ONV Kurup. “Poems including ‘Kaavyanarthaki’, ‘Poothappattu’, ‘Duravastha’ will be performed by artists. Vayalar’s ‘Enikku Maranamilla’ comes to the stage as Poorakkali, while Ayyappapanikkar’s ‘Nadevide Makkale’ will be staged in the form of kolkkali.

Aasan’s ‘Duravastha’ takes the form of vilppattu and Idassery’s Poothappattu’ will reach the audience as kadhaprasangam. Samabhavana will also feature the most significant parts of ‘Adukkalayil Ninnu Arangathekku’ and drama songs thereby catering to the theatre audience as well,” says Pramod. “The programme will be ended by the passing of the flames to the young artist on the stage,” he adds.

According to the director of ‘Chavittu Nadakam’, Chinnathambi Annavi, the government is going to great lengths to protect the art form. “Not many young artists devote their time to a native art form. But with the commencement of the scholarship initiative, the young generation is showing an interest in performing the art. Similar scholarships are necessary to save native art forms in the era of new media,” he says. Along with his team, he will be performing the chavittunadakam ‘Carelman Charitham’ on Wednesday.

To be staged in association with Bharat Bhavan, ‘Samabhavana’ will be performed at the valedictory of the week-long festivities in connection with the state government’s 1000 days in office. This programme is conducted by the Information and Public Relations Department in accordance with the Department of Culture. The state-level inauguration will be done by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the event presided over by E Chandrasekharan, minister of Revenue Department at 5 pm. Cultural minister A K Balan, Local Self Government minister minister A C Moideen and Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran will be present.