District’s first automated driving test centre launched

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department(MVD) is working hard to reduce the number of accidents by incorporating scientific facilities and advanced training methods, Transport Minister A K Saseendran said on Monday while inaugurating the district’s first automated driving test centre and fitness station at Muvattupuzha here. This will be state’s fifth such driving track after Parassala, Kozhikode, Kannur and Uzhavoor.

“As per the MVD’s findings, around 45,000 accidents occur every year in the state. At least 4,500 people lose their lives in these mishaps, which work out to an average of 13 deaths daily. Unscientific roads and negligent driving are chiefly to blame for this. The government has decided to strengthen vehicle checking and increase the fine slapped on those found guilty of reckless driving. The enforcement squad camera will work for 24x7 to monitor this,” said the minister.

Saseendran said the MVD has plans to set up the automated driving test centres in all taluks. Eldho Abraham MLA presided. Transport Commissioner Sudheesh Kumar, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Joseph, Joint Transport Commissioner V Suresh Kumar and RTO Reji P Varghese were present.

Set up at a cost of `3 crore, the project had got bogged down due to technical snag to the system’s motherboard during the test run. The department had started work on the project, at the KWA’s two-acre plot at Arakkuzha Perumaballoor near Muvattupuzha, way back in 2015 The hi-tech facility inaugurated at the centre will help the officers to monitor aspirants’ driving skills through cameras fitted in the driving track. The driving track is equipped with sensors and camera, connected to the computers inside the monitoring room. When the driving aspirant crosses or touches the marked line, sensors and cameras will dispatch signals to computers. It provides video footage of the driving tests.