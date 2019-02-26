Home Cities Kochi

Finding a foothold in cinema

He also received a Special Appreciation Award at the Dublin Short Day Film Festival. 

Published: 26th February 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a handful of noted serials, web series’ and a hit trilingual-movie to take pride in, actor Swarupu, who has already made a mark in the Tamil film and serial industry, is all set to make his entry into Mollywood. The 34-year old will be next seen playing a prominent role in the upcoming Malayalam movie Padmavyoohathile Abhimayu directed by Vineesh Aradhya, based on the slain SFI leader and Maharaja’s College student M Abhimanyu. In an interview with the Express, the actor shared his experiences and journey so far.

“Cinema has been a passion for me right from a young age, and I have always wanted to make a mark in the industry,” said the actor who has taken part in numerous dramas, writing and cultural competitions during his school and college days. However, the untimely death of his father cast a pall of gloom over Swarupu’s life. As advised by his relative and director Lisa Baby, Swarupu opted for higher studies in Ireland instead of trying a hand in acting. 

“While I was working as flight cabin crew member in Ireland, I used to stay right next to the Irish Film Institute,” he said. After interacting with several film personalities and theatre artists, he joined for a course at the institute following which he landed roles in web series’ Savage Eye, Raw and Ireland-based film Treasure Island. 

He also received a Special Appreciation Award at the Dublin Short Day Film Festival. 
On his return to India in 2016, Swarupu managed to bag roles in Tamil TV serials Mahabharatham and Saravanan Meenakshi. After creating a name for himself in the Tamil serial industry, the actor shifted his focus to movies. 

Through auditions, Swarupu received a role of ‘Murai Maman’ in Prabhu Solomon’s hit-film Thodari starring Dhanusha and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.   "Padmavyoohathile Abhimayu happened quite out of the blue. A couple of months after Abhimanyu’s death, I came across a casting call for the role of Abhimanyu’s friend, for the movie. I forwarded my portfolio to Vineesh Aradhya and found myself getting selected for the role,” he said. 

Talking about his experience shooting a Malayalam film, Swarupu, whose passion also includes travelling and reading, added,“The scenes for my character were shot mainly in Kozhikode. People here were quite friendly and the experience brought back several childhood memories,”.Padmavyoohathile Abhimayu starring debutant Akash, Indrans, Bhagyalakshmi, Anoop Chandran and late Simon Britto is set to release on March 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp