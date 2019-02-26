Finding a foothold in cinema

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a handful of noted serials, web series’ and a hit trilingual-movie to take pride in, actor Swarupu, who has already made a mark in the Tamil film and serial industry, is all set to make his entry into Mollywood. The 34-year old will be next seen playing a prominent role in the upcoming Malayalam movie Padmavyoohathile Abhimayu directed by Vineesh Aradhya, based on the slain SFI leader and Maharaja’s College student M Abhimanyu. In an interview with the Express, the actor shared his experiences and journey so far.

“Cinema has been a passion for me right from a young age, and I have always wanted to make a mark in the industry,” said the actor who has taken part in numerous dramas, writing and cultural competitions during his school and college days. However, the untimely death of his father cast a pall of gloom over Swarupu’s life. As advised by his relative and director Lisa Baby, Swarupu opted for higher studies in Ireland instead of trying a hand in acting.

“While I was working as flight cabin crew member in Ireland, I used to stay right next to the Irish Film Institute,” he said. After interacting with several film personalities and theatre artists, he joined for a course at the institute following which he landed roles in web series’ Savage Eye, Raw and Ireland-based film Treasure Island.

He also received a Special Appreciation Award at the Dublin Short Day Film Festival.

On his return to India in 2016, Swarupu managed to bag roles in Tamil TV serials Mahabharatham and Saravanan Meenakshi. After creating a name for himself in the Tamil serial industry, the actor shifted his focus to movies.

Through auditions, Swarupu received a role of ‘Murai Maman’ in Prabhu Solomon’s hit-film Thodari starring Dhanusha and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. "Padmavyoohathile Abhimayu happened quite out of the blue. A couple of months after Abhimanyu’s death, I came across a casting call for the role of Abhimanyu’s friend, for the movie. I forwarded my portfolio to Vineesh Aradhya and found myself getting selected for the role,” he said.

Talking about his experience shooting a Malayalam film, Swarupu, whose passion also includes travelling and reading, added,“The scenes for my character were shot mainly in Kozhikode. People here were quite friendly and the experience brought back several childhood memories,”.Padmavyoohathile Abhimayu starring debutant Akash, Indrans, Bhagyalakshmi, Anoop Chandran and late Simon Britto is set to release on March 8.