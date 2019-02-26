Lack of charging points impedes Kerala SRTC e-buses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lack of proper charging facilities at Ernakulam depot has forced Kerala SRTC to temporarily suspend its plan to ply e-buses on Muvattupuzha route. “In the absence of enough charging facilities, we cannot operate on Muvattupuzha now. The buses that reach Ernakulam from Thiruvananthapuram in the morning should be charged on arrival. If operated to Muvattupuzha, it has to be charged before heading back to Thiruvananthapuram,” an official said. On Monday, only three e-buses completed their maiden Thiruvananthapuram - Ernakulam journey while two broke down mid way due to complete battery discharge.

The reports of the breakdown sent Ernakulam depot personnel scrambling to set up charging points. The only charging point in between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam is at Haripad depot. However, on Monday, KSEB did not provide electrical connection to the charging point in Haripad which was a reason behind buses broke down midway, an official said.

The KSRTC officials believe the buses were hastily rolled out without proper facilities. “Currently, there are two charging pods at Ernakulam depot and Aluva depot. Only two buses can be charged at a time with the available facility. It would take three hours to fully charge the buses before vehicles head back to Thiruvananthapuram. The charging facility in Ernakulam depot is set up as a temporary arrangement which will start functioning on Tuesday. If there is any issue with one charging station, operations of the entire fleet will be affected,” sources said. The KSEB had installed a 90 KW three phase charging point at Ernakulam depot.

The lack of charging points on the route can hamper the ambitious e-bus project of the corporation. V M Thajudheen Sahib, DTO Ernakulam said, “A proposal has been sent to set up charging facility at Thevara. Electric buses are future of transportation and it is an important milestone for KSRTC. As far as charging points are concerned, we have sent a proposal to install charging point in Thevara where five buses can be charged at a time,” he said.

According to Thajudheen, the average collection of the buses that operated from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam was around Rs 10,000 on Monday. “KSRTC Chill bus comprising Volvo low-floor buses generated a revenue of more than `50 per km. We expect a better return from electric buses.

As the buses are taken on a lease basis, drivers are appointed and paid by the bus company reducing the financial burden of KSRTC. All the buses that came to Ernakulam had a heavy rush on its maiden trip,” he said.The buses are manufactured and operated by Goldstone Infratech Limited. The seating capacity of the bus is 33. The electric buses of Ernakulam depot ply to Thiruvananthapuram at 4am, 4:30 am, 5 am, 5:30 am and 6 am. The bus fare is same as KSRTC Chill bus.