Look what eloor municipality does with its waste

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation which is grappling with waste menace post the Brahmapuram fire breakout, can take a leaf out of Eloor Municipality's aerobic-bin project. The initiative follows the efficient Thumboormuzhi model which uses a layering technique that can hold around 500 kg of wet organic waste in a single layer. Materials like microbial consortiums have been used to compost the waste. According to A D Sujil, Works Standing Committee chairman of the Eloor Municipality, aerobic bins have been placed at three to four wards.

"We installed the bins in 2016 and ever since it has been a success. We have identified wards which have 2,000 to 3,000 residents and based on land availability, we set up the bins. We have employed staff to aid residents who arrive with the waste from their homes," he said.Presently, five bins have been put up across the municipality. Three more will be introduced soon. According to him, the bins can be installed in one cent of land. Each centre has eight buckets where the waste is collected. Organic acid present inside the bin will help decompose the waste and prevent any stink.

"Anyone from the ward can come and deposit the waste from the morning till the afternoon. The plastic, however, from the houses are collected by the staff employed by the municipality and sold to the Clean Kerala Company," Sujil said. The aerobic bins are located on the roadside for easy access. According to officials, the waste in the bin decomposes in a month's time and then used as manure.

"We sell the manure at a certain cost. This model has proved to be very fruitful to the municipality which had suffered waste issues earlier," he said. Apart from Eloor municipality, Kodanad Elephant Training Centre has also implemented the aerobic-bin project in the district.