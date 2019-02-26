Home Cities Kochi

Mercury soars;so do AC sales

Mercury levels are soaring and so are Kochi's summer woes.

Published: 26th February 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Mercury levels are soaring and so are Kochi's summer woes. The unexpected increase in temperature over the past few days has left the residents high and dry, as they look for ways to beat the heat. Multi-brand electronic shops report that sales of air-conditioners have doubled this month. Twenty per cent of the customers who arrive at the shops purchase three to four AC units at a single go.
Anuraj T R, sales executive, Nandilath G Mart, said the demand for ACs has seeped into lower-income households too. 

"Till recently, most of our customers included only medium-income and high income. Today, it has changed. There is an AC in almost every home. People are quite willing to go for expensive models because they feel good quality air-conditioners are a must," he said.According to him, inverter AC's are the most in demand now. "All big brands have brought out inverter ACs this season. Some companies have opted to only bring out this new feature AC. The highlight is less power consumption though the initial cost is expensive. The starting range is I24,000," he said.

During off-seasons, the average sale of ACs on a daily basis is 10-12 split units, by the end of February, the sales soar to an average of 60-120 per day."Nowadays, there is at least a patient, an aged person or a child in most homes. So, to make them feel comfortable, quite a number of families opt to purchase an AC. Though, in general, ACs are kept on only during the night, some families even prefer to use it during the day," said a sales executive, Bismi Electronics.

 High-speed fans are also in high demand during the summer, unlike coolers which is losing out to the fan 
varieties. "During  summer, we definitely see a spurt in the sale of fans too. High-speed fans, both ceiling and pedestal, are in high demand because the rounds per minute (RPM) measure is higher. However, in areas where humidity is higher in the city, even high-speed fans tend to spill out only hot-air during the nights," Anuraj said.      

KSEB regulations
With the heat expected to increase, the KSEB is not ruling out possibilities of power-cuts in Kochi in the coming days. Last year, Fort Kochi and Mattancherry areas had faced heavy power-shortage and the KSEB is expecting the same this year too. However, precautions are being taken in this effect. 
Mohammed Kasim, an officer with KSEB, said they will contemplate the possibility of setting up more transformers depending on the rising heat levels and electricity consumption, due to the increase in the use of AC units in the city. "Right now, thetemperature is yet to spurt to its highest. We expect it to be worse during March-April. So there are chances of power-cuts in the future," he said.

Monsoon maintenance
Unlike the previous years, this year the KSEB has begun pre-monsoon maintenance. Usually, the work takes place during April-May period, when the heat levels are at the highest and just before the monsoons. "However, this year, the KSEB has asked all units to complete the maintenance works before the Board exams for Class X and XII begin in March first week. "We have been told to complete the work by February end  because we do not want any inconvenience to students who are writing their examinations.There are possibilities of an early monsoon," said Mohammed Kasim.

