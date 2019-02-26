Supplyco  enters home  appliance segment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has announced its entry into the home appliance segment, in a bid to attract more customers into its fold. Consequently, Supplyco will sell home appliances at 10 hypermarkets in centres, including Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Karunagapally and Ernakulam, and supermarkets in Kottarakkara, Puthanambalam, Mala, Chalakkudy and Edakkara.

The sale of home appliances will begin from People’s Bazar in Thrissur on Tuesday while the state-level launch will be inaugurated by Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman at the Hypermarket in Kottayam also on Tuesday.

Supplyco has selected home appliances such as pressure cooker, ceiling fan, gas stove, induction cooker and mixer etc of major brands. Supplyco will sell home appliances at rates 40 per cent lower than the MRP, said a release.