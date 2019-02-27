Floodlight softball cricket tournament from today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city will bear witness to the seventh edition of Maxo Cup Floodlight Softball Cricket Tournament from Wednesday. The five-day tournament will see 32 teams fighting it out to win the trophy. According to Biju Varghese, secretary of Kochi Cricketers, the matches will be played out at St Albert’s College ground near Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor.

“The matches will be played on original turf wicket with batting at both the ends. The tournament will be inaugurated by former test cricketer Tinu Yohannan and IPL star Sanju Samson,” he said. The tournament is being conducted in a professional manner and hence the officials too will enter the ground only in uniforms, Biju said.

The teams will have to pay an amount of Rs 8,000 as registration fee for the tournament which has Rs 1 lakh as the first prize. The winners will also be awarded the K N Jagadish Memorial Ever-rolling Trophy. The runners-up will pocket Rs 50,000 while the teams that lose out in the semi-finals will get Rs 10,000 each.